Lilburn man indicted on porch piracy, shoplifting charges

A suspect is facing 10 theft charges after being the subject of two indictments in February.
Michael Bonito Williams, 31, of Lilburn, was indicted in two separate cases by the Forsyth County Superior Court tied to alleged crimes in 2022. Both indictments will be in Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Philip C. Smith’s court.
In the first indictment, Williams faces one count of porch piracy, two counts of identity fraud and five counts of theft by taking tied to an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Per the indictment, Williams is accused of stealing packages from five residences, fraudulently using the information of two individuals and stealing several items, including Legos, clothing, a bathroom mat, rug and shower curtain and other items.
Each theft by taking charge was for items less than $1,500.
In a Forsyth County incident report detailing the theft of the shower set, the responding officer was told by the homeowner said video footage showed the package being delivered before “an unknown male came onto his front doorsteps and stole his Amazon package” about 20 minutes later.
The officer noted that a similar incident had been reported at another residence.
In the second indictment, Williams faces one count of theft by shoplifting that reportedly occurred days after the first incident.
According to the indictment, Williams “did unlawfully conceal and take possession of” clothing and apparel worth more than $500 from Belk on Lakeland Plaza on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
In an FCSO incident report, the responding officer said “the suspect was observed by loss prevention concealing merchandise and exiting the store, passing all points of sale, without paying for the concealed merchandise.”
Williams was arrested on Dec. 19 and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $38,770 bond.