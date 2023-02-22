Lilburn man indicted on porch piracy, shoplifting charges

A suspect is facing 10 theft charges after being the subject of two indictments in February.

Michael Bonito Williams, 31, of Lilburn, was indicted in two separate cases by the Forsyth County Superior Court tied to alleged crimes in 2022. Both indictments will be in Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Philip C. Smith’s court.

In the first indictment, Williams faces one count of porch piracy, two counts of identity fraud and five counts of theft by taking tied to an incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Per the indictment, Williams is accused of stealing packages from five residences, fraudulently using the information of two individuals and stealing several items, including Legos, clothing, a bathroom mat, rug and shower curtain and other items.