In a recently decided Forsyth County case, a teen who pleaded guilty to posting pornographic pictures of children was also accused of – but not charged with- having nude images on his phone of other underage victims.
Local teens have reportedly been targeted with 'deepfake' nudes. What's being done to protect your kids?
