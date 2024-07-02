By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local teens have reportedly been targeted with 'deepfake' nudes. What's being done to protect your kids?
07022024AI PHOTOS
Photo by Ian Dooley on Unsplash.com
In a recently decided Forsyth County case, a teen who pleaded guilty to posting pornographic pictures of children was also accused of – but not charged with- having nude images on his phone of other underage victims.