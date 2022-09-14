Loganville man charged with mother’s murder in Forsyth County

Detectives with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Loganville man accused of murdering his mother in Forsyth County.

According to an FCSO news release and information from the Forsyth County Jail, Christopher Pino, 39, of Loganville, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 11, and is charged with murder of a family member in the death of his mother, Tresa Slate, 62