Loganville man charged with mother’s murder in Forsyth County

Detectives with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Loganville man accused of murdering his mother in Forsyth County.
According to an FCSO news release and information from the Forsyth County Jail, Christopher Pino, 39, of Loganville, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 11, and is charged with murder of a family member in the death of his mother, Tresa Slate, 62
According to the release, deputies were called at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, when an elderly male could not wake up Slate at her home on Frank Boyd Road. The responding deputies determined Slate “was deceased and there was a potential of foul play.”
“Major Crimes detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and in consultation with the medical examiner, determined the manner of death was homicide,” the release said. “The investigation revealed that Ms. Slate’s son, 39-year-old Christopher Pino was identified as the suspect in her death.”
Pino was found in Gainesville on Sunday and arrested without incident.
He is being held at the jail on no bond and had an active warrant for theft out of Virginia at the time of his arrest.