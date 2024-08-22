By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Man accused of picking a fight with roommate and firing gun at him indicted in Forsyth County
08222024DALTON GAGE THOMAS
Dalton Gage Thomas
A suspect was indicted recently on one count of aggravated assault with a firearm after police say he held a loaded gun to his roommate’s head and opened fire.