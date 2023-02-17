Man accused of raping victim at local cemetery

A Gwinnett County man is being held on no bail at the Forsyth County Jail on a felony strong-arm rape charge.

According to jail records and information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Scott Whelchel, 39, of Duluth, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after allegedly attacking a victim near his father’s grave at the Sawnee View Memorial Gardens on Dahlonega Highway.

In an incident report from Monday, Feb. 6, the responding officer reported that a victim at an area hospital reported being raped by Whelchel, who she said was an ex-boyfriend. The victim told police she went to the cemetery after receiving a text from Whelchel “that led her to believe that he was going to commit suicide.”

“[The victim] explained that Scott’s father was murdered in front of him years ago and that he had tried to commit suicide before. [She said that Scott texted her that he was going to be with his dad. [She]] said that she knew Scott’s father was buried at Sawnee Gardens, and she went there where she found Scott by his father’s grave.”



