Man accused of raping victim at local cemetery

A Gwinnett County man is being held on no bail at the Forsyth County Jail on a felony strong-arm rape charge.
According to jail records and information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Scott Whelchel, 39, of Duluth, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after allegedly attacking a victim near his father’s grave at the Sawnee View Memorial Gardens on Dahlonega Highway.
In an incident report from Monday, Feb. 6, the responding officer reported that a victim at an area hospital reported being raped by Whelchel, who she said was an ex-boyfriend. The victim told police she went to the cemetery after receiving a text from Whelchel “that led her to believe that he was going to commit suicide.”
“[The victim] explained that Scott’s father was murdered in front of him years ago and that he had tried to commit suicide before. [She said that Scott texted her that he was going to be with his dad. [She]] said that she knew Scott’s father was buried at Sawnee Gardens, and she went there where she found Scott by his father’s grave.”
The victim told police that Whelchel was drunk when she arrived and she took his keys so he couldn’t drive. Whelchel reportedly said his back was hurting and went to the back seat of his truck to lie down.
The victim told police she sat with him, and he laid his head in her lap and “began to reach inside of her shirt” and attempt other acts.
“[The victim] said she pushed his hand away and tried to get him to stop, but he continued and became more agitated,” the report said.
She reportedly told police Whelchel then “told her that he was going to take what was his” before raping her.
“[The victim] said that she was afraid he would hurt her because he had punched and choked her in the past,” the report said.
After the incident, the victim reportedly called a family member of Whelchel’s to pick him up, who she encountered and gave some items belonging to Whelchel before leaving the cemetery.
“[The victim] said after she left, Scott began texting and emailing her and her ex-husband, threatening to kill her and her family,” the report said.
The recent incident isn’t the first time Whelchel has been arrested in Forsyth County.
According to Forsyth County News coverage from the time, Whelchel was arrested on terroristic threats and false imprisonment charges in November 2011 after a 10-hour standoff where police used a “percussion device” to remove the door from a Burruss Mill Road home and Whelchel was subdued with a Taser.
Online court records show that Whelchel has faced numerous charges in Forsyth County dating back to 2011, including traffic, battery and theft.
According to a June 2011 story by the Gainesville Times, a sister publication of the FCN, Whelchel was injured and his father, Tim Whelchel, was killed in a shooting in Cleveland. A friend and roommate of Whelchel and his father was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Whelchel is also listed on a sex offender registry with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation due to being convicted of a previous statutory rape charge in 2003.