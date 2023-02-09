Man accused of striking pregnant woman with vehicle, fleeing

A Forsyth County man has been arrested on assault and hit-and-run charges after reportedly striking a pregnant victim with a vehicle.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Damian Ashton Berryman, 26, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 and is being held on no bond on charges of felony aggravated assault with other weapon and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and hit-and-run, failure to return to the scene.
In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an incident on Burruss Mill Road after a caller said a driver had “intentionally hit a pregnant female with the mirror of his vehicle” before losing control of the vehicle and leaving the accident on foot.
The responding officer said in the report that a vehicle was found in a ditch with no one inside and “the individuals on the scene directed me toward the direction the suspect had left on foot a few seconds before I arrived on the scene.”
“Upon making my way toward the direction the suspect had left on foot, I was able to locate the suspect who refused to cooperate with commands given to him to get on the ground,” the officer wrote. “A pursuit ensued at this time and the subject was later captured and taken into custody.”
According to court records, Berryman pleaded guilty in Forsyth County in 2021 on charges of criminal trespass with damage.
According to the Dawson County News, a sister publication of the Forsyth County News, Berryman and another suspect were charged in 2019 after allegedly stealing a pop-up camper from a Dawson County parking lot, attaching it to the headrest of a car with a rope and driving down Hwy. 53.