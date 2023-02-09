Man accused of striking pregnant woman with vehicle, fleeing

A Forsyth County man has been arrested on assault and hit-and-run charges after reportedly striking a pregnant victim with a vehicle.

According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Damian Ashton Berryman, 26, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 and is being held on no bond on charges of felony aggravated assault with other weapon and misdemeanor charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and hit-and-run, failure to return to the scene.

In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an incident on Burruss Mill Road after a caller said a driver had “intentionally hit a pregnant female with the mirror of his vehicle” before losing control of the vehicle and leaving the accident on foot.