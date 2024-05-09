Forsyth County Schools leaders said during a Board of Education work session on Tuesday, May 7, that book challenges in local school media centers are slowing down despite recent concerns in the community.
How many challenges to media center books were made in Forsyth County schools this year? The answer might surprise you
Latest
-
‘They’ve set a precedent for all those that come behind them:’ West Forsyth High honors first graduating seniors in 3DE program
-
These Forsyth County first graders collected over 80 backpacks, suitcases for local foster children
-
‘I honestly thought I was going to die:’ East Forsyth High student ingested 10 THC gummies, forced medical lockdown
-
Sawnee EMC awards $100,000 in scholarships to these local high school students