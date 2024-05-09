UPDATE: One dead at crime scene in Forsyth County The crime scene unit was at the scene at a house of Larry Mulkey Memorial Road on Thursday, May 9. - photo by Kelly Whitmire Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a crime scene outside a Forsyth County house on Thursday afternoon. Latest Forsyth County man indicted on hit-and-run, gun charges Forsyth County man arrested for allegedly using stolen rental truck to traffic drugs After being on the run for two years, Forsyth County fugitive caught in Dawson County Suspect in Forsyth County burglary arrested in Pennsylvania