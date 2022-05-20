By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Man arraigned on simple battery charge for allegedly touching toddler inappropriately at Dawsonville Walmart
A Dawsonville man has been arraigned on one misdemeanor simple battery charge after allegedly inappropriately touching a toddler at the Dawsonville Walmart in November.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Manuel Morales-Tzaj, 47, the evening of Nov. 13, following an incident at the Dawsonville Walmart. 

Morales-Tzaj’s warrant, and indictment allege that sometime between 7-8 p.m. that night, he touched the female child on her head, arm and back while she was standing up in a grocery cart. 

The incident was immediately reported, and a DCSO deputy responded to the supermarket at about 7:30 p.m., according to the warrant. Morales-Tzaj was arrested around 9 p.m.

The warrant was issued for Morales-Tzaj on Nov. 15 and two days later, he was released from DCSO custody on a $5,700 bond.

The victim’s father previously posted to the “Focus on Dawson” Facebook group thanking the sheriff’s office, Walmart’s security, and a witness for their “fast response and investigation.” 

 This article was originally posted by the Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News. 