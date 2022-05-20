Man arraigned on simple battery charge for allegedly touching toddler inappropriately at Dawsonville Walmart

A Dawsonville man has been arraigned on one misdemeanor simple battery charge after allegedly inappropriately touching a toddler at the Dawsonville Walmart in November.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Manuel Morales-Tzaj, 47, the evening of Nov. 13, following an incident at the Dawsonville Walmart.

Morales-Tzaj’s warrant, and indictment allege that sometime between 7-8 p.m. that night, he touched the female child on her head, arm and back while she was standing up in a grocery cart.

The incident was immediately reported, and a DCSO deputy responded to the supermarket at about 7:30 p.m., according to the warrant. Morales-Tzaj was arrested around 9 p.m.

The warrant was issued for Morales-Tzaj on Nov. 15 and two days later, he was released from DCSO custody on a $5,700 bond.

The victim’s father previously posted to the “Focus on Dawson” Facebook group thanking the sheriff’s office, Walmart’s security, and a witness for their “fast response and investigation.”

This article was originally posted by the Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.