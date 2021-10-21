Man arrested after foot chase along Ga. 400

A man was arrested after a reported foot chase along Ga. 400 following a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the suspect, who was reportedly in possession of “a felony amount of marijuana,” was arrested after he fled following a traffic stop on Ga. 400 southbound just past Exit 14. The suspect, who has not been identified, was allegedly handcuffed with his hands behind his back before fleeing on foot to the area of a nearby auto dealership and medical building after narcotics officers responded to the scene.

The suspect was reportedly arrested without incident and is being transported to Northside Hospital Forsyth for an evaluation.



This story will be updated.