Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, assaulting female Publix employee

A man has been arrested after reportedly attempting to steal 10 cartons of cigarettes and assaulting an employee of a grocery store in south Forsyth.

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Jail, David Luther Johnson, 49, of Lithonia was arrested on Saturday, July 27 and is charged with felony strong-arm robbery of a business, felony aggravated battery and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement. Johnson is being held on a $23,160 bond and is also being held for the Fayetteville Police Department. No details were available on the Fayetteville hold.