Man arrested for alleged rape, automobile theft

A suspect is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on rape, automobile theft and battery charges stemming from two incidents over the weekend.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Keith Harris, 52, was arrested on Saturday, July 9, on charges of theft of an automobile, strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with other weapon and aggravated battery, all felonies.

According to a first incident report, at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call of an unknown woman on a caller’s front porch on Wiltshire Lane in south Forsyth County.

After making contact with the woman, the responding officer said she was “crying uncontrollably stating she had been raped and abused by the man next door,” who she identified as Harris.

The victim told deputies she had met Harris on a dating site and alleged he had strangled her with a cord, “beat her with what she believed was a brick-like object” and raped her before the victim left out of a basement door and crawled to the neighbor’s house.

“The grass was still wet from the morning dew, so you could see exactly where [the victim] had gone,” the incident report said.



