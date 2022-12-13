Man arrested on felony charges after taking son over state lines

A Forsyth County man was arrested after taking his son out of state without custody, according to the Cumming Police Department.

According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Richard Alan Williams, 41, of Cumming, was booked in the jail on Saturday, Dec. 10 and faces two counts of felony interstate interference of custody of a child.

Cumming Police were notified on Nov. 22 that Williams had not returned the child to its mother, in accordance with their custody agreement.