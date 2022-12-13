Man arrested on felony charges after taking son over state lines

A Forsyth County man was arrested after taking his son out of state without custody, according to the Cumming Police Department.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Richard Alan Williams, 41, of Cumming, was booked in the jail on Saturday, Dec. 10 and faces two counts of felony interstate interference of custody of a child.
Cumming Police were notified on Nov. 22 that Williams had not returned the child to its mother, in accordance with their custody agreement.
According to an incident report, the mother told police she feared the child had been taken to Florida since that is where Williams’s family live, and attempts by police to contact Williams at his home were not successful, and local police contacted other agencies to secure information leading to his arrest.
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said Williams and the child went to Florida and Alabama and Williams was arrested in the Greenville, Alabama area, located between Montgomery and Mobile, before being transported to Forsyth County. Marsh said he may also be facing charges in that jurisdiction.
Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama could not be reached for comment as of press time.