Man charged with child sex crimes in multiple counties, including Forsyth, enters plea in Dawson

Jackson received a life sentence, with 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

He received a life sentence for the felony sexual battery charge along with a 12-month sentence, which will be served concurrently, for the misdemeanor charge.

The probation sentence includes not having direct or indirect contact with victims or their family members, regular drug and alcohol screenings, sex offender restrictions and 40 hours of community service.

Two counts of child molestation were not pursued by the state.

Previously, Jackson surrendered to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in August 2020 in light of multiple Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrest warrants.

GBI agents began their investigation in June 2020 when the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint claiming that Jackson allegedly molested a child. The GBI assisted with the case and learned that the incidents allegedly took place in Dawson and Forsyth counties, so warrants for Jackson were sought in both counties.

Because of the investigation, Jackson was accused and later indicted in Dawson County on one

count of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation relating to an alleged 2019 incident.

He was also indicted on one count of child molestation and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery for an alleged 2020 incident in Dawson County.