Man charged with child sex crimes in multiple counties, including Forsyth, enters plea in Dawson

A suspect previously accused of child molestation in Dawson County and other areas will now forgo a trial.
Donnie Wayne Jackson, 49, entered a negotiated plea of guilty for charges of felony aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery during a Monday, May 8 hearing at the Dawson County Government Center.
Jackson received a life sentence, with 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.
He received a life sentence for the felony sexual battery charge along with a 12-month sentence, which will be served concurrently, for the misdemeanor charge.
The probation sentence includes not having direct or indirect contact with victims or their family members, regular drug and alcohol screenings, sex offender restrictions and 40 hours of community service.
Two counts of child molestation were not pursued by the state.
Previously, Jackson surrendered to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in August 2020 in light of multiple Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrest warrants.
GBI agents began their investigation in June 2020 when the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint claiming that Jackson allegedly molested a child. The GBI assisted with the case and learned that the incidents allegedly took place in Dawson and Forsyth counties, so warrants for Jackson were sought in both counties.
Because of the investigation, Jackson was accused and later indicted in Dawson County on one
count of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation relating to an alleged 2019 incident.
He was also indicted on one count of child molestation and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery for an alleged 2020 incident in Dawson County.
Jackson’s father, Jeffrey Howell, was also arrested in August 2020 and subsequently charged with multiple sex crimes relating to a different alleged incident in Forsyth County.
Howell was subsequently accused of six crimes in Forsyth – two counts of aggravated child molestation; one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation – tied to an alleged incident in March 2020 involving a victim under 16 years old, his Forsyth County indictment stated.
After Jackson was initially detained in Dawson County, he was transferred to the Forsyth County Jail, where he and his father were both held without bond, according to a later 2020 FCN article.
During the investigation into the allegations against Jackson and Howell in Georgia, shared information with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who’d begun looking into allegations against the men for child sex abuse there.
Then in September 2020, Tennessee authorities indicted Jackson on one count of sexual battery by an authority figure. Howell was indicted on one charge each of continuous sexual abuse of a child and statutory rape by an authority figure.
Jackson was indicted in Dawson County in September 2021. The father and son were both indicted in Forsyth County in June 2022.
A Forsyth County indictment accused Jackson of one count of child molestation tied to an alleged event from 2019 there. Then in October 2022, his indictment was quashed in Forsyth County Superior Court because the allegation dates were too broad, court documents stated.
During the plea hearing, attorneys indicated that the plea deal would also end cases in Tennessee and Forsyth County.
