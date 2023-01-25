Man charged with stealing guns from family member

A Forsyth County man is being held on more than $60,000 in bond after reportedly attempting to steal several firearms from a family member.

According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Jeremie William Wade, 45, of north Forsyth County, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 20 and charged on one count of felony theft by taking, one county of misdemeanor criminal trespass with damage and three counts of weapon receipt, possession or transfer by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $61,980.50.

In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Wade is alleged to have taken a rifle, and Argentine Mauser, and two single-barrel shotguns, a Baikal 12 gauge and a 20 gauge New England Pardner, along with boxes of ammo.

The weapons and other items “were recovered and given back to the owner,” according to the report.