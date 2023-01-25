Man charged with stealing guns from family member

A Forsyth County man is being held on more than $60,000 in bond after reportedly attempting to steal several firearms from a family member.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Jeremie William Wade, 45, of north Forsyth County, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 20 and charged on one count of felony theft by taking, one county of misdemeanor criminal trespass with damage and three counts of weapon receipt, possession or transfer by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $61,980.50.
In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Wade is alleged to have taken a rifle, and Argentine Mauser, and two single-barrel shotguns, a Baikal 12 gauge and a 20 gauge New England Pardner, along with boxes of ammo.
The weapons and other items “were recovered and given back to the owner,” according to the report.
In the report, the responding officer said the victim reported seeing Wade at the home where they both live putting things in the back of his vehicle before Wade left the scene.
When the victim entered the home, “he noticed that it was a mess. Things that were normally in place were thrown around the room. [The victim] noticed that he had three firearms missing amongst many other items,” according to the report.
Shortly after the first officer responded to the home, other officers found Wade near a local bank and took him into custody.
Based on information from the family that Wade has mental health issues “and has been on medication for several years but abuses it,” the FCSO crisis intervention team had him transported to North Forsyth Hospital.