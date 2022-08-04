Man charged with burglary after throwing wooden block, shoes through home’s window

Per the incident report, deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person on Goldmine Drive in northwest Forsyth who had reportedly “thrown a wooden block through a window and was outside the home.”

The responding deputy said the man, later identified as Brown, “appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant” and allegedly told him “there were dead kids in the home and he threw a block through the window of the home to get inside.”

The victim told police she was making breakfast when she heard a crash and saw Brown standing outside the window.

She reportedly asked “What the hell are you doing,” and Brown responded that he was at the home for the children that were taken. The victim told him there were no children in the home.

“[Brown] threw his shoes through the hole in the glass that was made by the wooden block that [he] threw before,” the responding officer said. “[Brown] told her she could wear the shoes since there was glass everywhere. [He] continued saying there were children at the location.”

The victim called the sheriff’s office and continued to speak with Brown until they arrived.

Along with the incident deputies responded to, Brown also allegedly told officers “he broke the glass on the [victim’s] shed with the same block and that he had gotten to the home in a truck that he took from behind a church.”

Brown reportedly also said he had gone into another home on Tower Road, a short distance from Goldmine Drive, “and seen very expensive things and it was disgusting,” which the responding deputy said he was “familiar with a previous burglary that occurred at the address.”

“[Brown] also admitted to going into another home close by before coming to this home,” the report said.

The officer reported that Brown said he was walking when he found the truck, which had a trailer attached, and drove it to another home about a quarter mile from the home where deputies responded. Brown told deputies he had also broken into that home and found guns but did not take them and “decided to drive to this residence without the trailer attached,” leaving it at the first home.

“[Brown] then got to [the second] address and knocked on the front door to confirm that there weren’t dead children or his girlfriend in the home,” the report said. “No one came to the door, so he went around back where he opened the utility trailer [the victim] owns, broke the window on her shed and threw the wooden block through the window on the back porch. He then argued with [the victim] to let him inside.”



