Man indicted on murder, robbery charges after mother’s death

According to the indictment, Pino used his hands to fatally strangle his mother and stole more than $25,000 in currency from her between Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

At the time of the incident, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release that deputies were called at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, when an elderly man could not wake up Slate at her home on Frank Boyd Road. The responding deputies determined Slate “was deceased and there was a potential of foul play.”

“Major Crimes detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and in consultation with the medical examiner, determined the manner of death was homicide,” the release said. “The investigation revealed that Ms. Slate’s son, 39-year-old Christopher Pino was identified as the suspect in her death.”

Pino was found in Gainesville on Sunday, Sept. 11 and arrested without incident.

He had an active warrant for theft out of Virginia at the time of his arrest, according to the FCSO.

Pino has been in the Forsyth County Jail since September and is being held on no bond.

The case will be in Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley’s court.