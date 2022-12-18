Man indicted on two counts after fight with officers

In an incident report from the Cumming Police Department, the responding officer said police were called to Little Cesar’s Pizza on Atlanta Road in reference to a theft of a purse belonging to Akumadu’s mother.

Per the report, after officers eventually convinced Akumadu to walk out of the store, he “sat outside in front of the store for several minutes before attempting to go back inside the store.”

When the suspect reportedly refused to stop, officers attempted to take him down.

“During the struggle, Akumadu and I fell into the pile of glass in front of the store, where Akumadu got cut in several areas on his arms, hands and back, as well as on my leg,” the responding officer wrote in the report. “Akumadu tried to get up numerous times and we continued to fight with him while on the ground in order to keep control.”

The responding officer said after the fight medical staff at Northside Hospital Forsyth “assisted me in removing glass from my hands and leg.”

After the first scuffle, Akumadu allegedly “tried to go after” one of the officers and was taken to the ground again.

When they first arrived, the officer reported that Akumadu was walking inside the store with no shirt, which he allegedly told police his mother had ripped off, and “appeared very angry.”

As Akumadu spoke with police, his mother located her purse outside of the store with two credit cards missing.

The responding officer wrote he had offered to let Akumadu change out of wet clothes, but the two began to argue when Akumadu “began trying to ‘dry off’ a hand-rolled cigarette by lighting it on fire with a lighter.”

“When I told him he could not dry off his cigarette, he told me not to tell him what to do,” the officer said in the report.

The officer reportedly then told him to leave the store without changing “numerous times“ before three officers put Akumadu in handcuffs.

The suspect reportedly went limp and “began acting like his sugar was low” and said that he had just taken medication.

His mother reportedly brought him a soft drink for his sugar and “he spit it out,” according to the report.

When searching his pockets, officers found the missing credit cards.

Akumadu then allegedly began insulting and swearing at his mother and officers before the physical altercation.

He was taken to Northside hospital following the altercation.