Man who led authorities across country indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

Per the indictment, Zecena is accused of raping and assaulting the mother of the child and kidnapping both victims. He allegedly assaulted the mother in August and later in December.

His trial will be heard by Forsyth County Chief Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley.

On early Tuesday, Dec. 28, an Amber Alert was issued for the then-6-year-old child, which stated the child, Rachael Zecena, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, were believed to have been taken against their will. Zecena was named as a suspect in the Amber Alert.

The next day, Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said kidnapping charges had been filed against Zecena and that the victim was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, when she told her boyfriend she was going to meet Zeneca to pick up their daughter, who reportedly had COVID-19.

“We started doing some research into what was going on, and it turned out that her ex-husband is out on bond for kidnapping and raping her back in August,” Marsh said at the time.

Zeneca-Lopez reportedly removed a court-mandated ankle monitor before fleeing the area, which was his only charge before being charged with kidnapping.

“He wasn’t wanted he connection with another crime, he was wanted for violating his bond conditions by cutting his monitor off,” Marsh said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, Cumming Police announced Zecena had been arrested in Mexico and the victims “have been safely located in Mexico and are now back in the US with law enforcement officials."

Marsh said the victims were found and the suspect was arrested with help from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.

Zecena also faces federal charges.

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit from January, Zecena was accused of pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to kill her while detaining her inside a bedroom of his residence. The affidavit, which charges Zecena with fleeing prosecution, said when released on bond, the Forsyth County man was given a GPS ankle monitor.

Cumming Police were unable to track Zecena’s and Parada-Olivas’ through their cell phones. They then began using license plate reader data to find Parada-Olivas’ Ford Focus.

Parada-Olivas’ credit cards were used Dec. 26 at a QuikTrip gas station in Austell and a Wells Fargo ATM inside the station for a total of $800.

Surveillance footage showed Parada-Olivas pumping gas while Zecena used the ATM, according to the affidavit.

Later, a bank informed law enforcement of four transactions for $203.95 and an ATM being used in San Diego.

Forsyth County’s pretrial services was alerted Dec. 27 that Zecena had removed his ankle monitor around 10 p.m., Dec. 26, in Austell, according to the affidavit. The ankle monitor was later recovered by Cobb County authorities.

Parada-Olivas sent a text message around Dec. 27 to a Georgia relative “indicating that she was not safe and asking why the police had not been called,” according to the affidavit.

That relative used the “Find my iPhone” feature and “informed the Cumming Police Department that (Parada-Olivas) appeared to be in Tijuana, Mexico,” according to the affidavit.

The Mexican Municipal Police found all three people Dec. 28, in a hotel in Tijuana, according to the affidavit.

Nick Watson of the Gainesville Times contributed to this report.