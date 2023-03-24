Milton woman found competent to stand trial in hit-and-run that killed Forsyth County teen

A Milton woman has been found competent to face charges in a trial tied to a hit-and-run that killed a Forsyth County teenager in 2020.

On Thursday, March 23, following a competency hearing, a jury found Katie Melka Pancione competent to stand trial in the death of Leonardo Camacho, 13, who was struck and killed while doing yard work with his father at Christ Culture Center on Kelly Mill Road in June 2020.

Pancione’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, argued she should not stand trail due to her medical history, including a “very rare neurodegenerative condition” that “deteriorates with time.”

According to court records, Pancione faces counts of felony first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and reckless driving.

Court records also state that under state law “one charged with a criminal offense shall not be placed on trial while in a condition of mental incompetence.”

The trial for the case is expected to begin on Monday, March 27 and will be before a different jury than the one in the competency trial.