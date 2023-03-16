More details released after Winder man arrested on gun, drug charges

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released additional details on the recent arrest of a Winder man.

According to Forsyth County Jail records, Christian Avery Seay, 24, of Winder, was arrested on Saturday, March 11 and faces nearly a dozen charges, the majority of which are gun and drug charges. He is being held on no bond.

In an FCSO incident report, the responding officer said he was called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle on Kendalls Way off Jot Em Down Road in north Forsyth County just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon arrival to the scene, I made contact with the driver of said vehicle, Christian Seay,” the officer wrote. “A pistol was located on his person as well as another in his vehicle under the driver’s seat. During the search of his person and the vehicle, several illegal substances were located.”

In a Facebook post, FCSO officials said when deputies responded to the vehicle, Seay “was asleep in the driver's seat with an adult female asleep in the passenger seat.”

“While speaking to the female passenger, Deputy Becerril was told that the driver had a gun in his waistband area,” the post said. “The driver attempted to flee on foot but was captured immediately at which time the handgun was removed from his waistband. Another firearm without serial number was found in the vehicle along with ammunition, methamphetamine, Xanax and over a pound of marijuana and other drugs.”