Mother of 'Baby India' formally indicted by grand jury
BABY INDIA ARREST- KAMIRA JIWANI.jpg
Nearly four years after a baby, nicknamed, Baby India, was found abandoned in a wooded area of south Forsyth County, the child's birth mother, Karima Jiwani, was arrested on several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
The woman charged with abandoning her newborn baby in a plastic bag has been formally indicted.