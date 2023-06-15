By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Mother charged with abandoning 'Baby India' to appear in court this morning
BABY.jpg
Karima Rizwan Jiwani stands during a first appearance hearing on Saturday, May 20 in the case of “Baby India,” a child she is accused of abandoning hours after her birth in 2019. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
The woman accused of abandoning an hours-old infant wrapped in a plastic bag in the woods in June 2019 will face a judge this morning.