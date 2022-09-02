Mother charged in fatal wreck that killed her 6-year-old

A suspect has been arrested on charges tied to a fatal wreck in north Forsyth County in July.

According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Stacie Reid, 33, has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the influence, open container and a seatbelt violation tied to a head-on collision in July. Reid’s 6-year-old daughter, whose name was not given, was unresponsive at the scene and later died at the hospital, according to the release.