Mother charged in fatal wreck that killed her 6-year-old

A suspect has been arrested on charges tied to a fatal wreck in north Forsyth County in July.
According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Stacie Reid, 33, has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the influence, open container and a seatbelt violation tied to a head-on collision in July. Reid’s 6-year-old daughter, whose name was not given, was unresponsive at the scene and later died at the hospital, according to the release.
According to the FCSO, the crash occurred on Crystal Cove Trail on Thursday, July 28, when Reid’s Toyota Camry entered the opposite lane and went off the side of the roadway before striking another vehicle.
“Ms. Reid attempted to correct her vehicle back onto the roadway, traveling northbound in the southbound lane, as a red Chevrolet Impala… crested the hill,” the release said. “The Camry struck the Impala head-on.”
Following the crash, Reid, who was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was listed as being in serious condition, and the driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The child “was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat” in the backseat of Reid’s car before the crash, the release said.
Reid was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.