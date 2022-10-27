Multiple juveniles injured, one arrested in Dawson County following nighttime stabbing near a Ga. 400-area gas station

One person has been arrested after an altercation led to four people being stabbed outside of a Dawson County gas station, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

Deputies from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a stabbing call at the Shell gas station located at 41 Big Horn Drive around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night, Johnson wrote in an email to DCN.

“Upon their arrival, deputies identified four victims total, all suffering from different degrees of cuts and stab wounds,” Johnson said. “All [of the] subjects were juveniles and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.”



One juvenile suspect has been charged in the assault. That person is being detained in juvenile custody.

DCSO’s investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges, Johnson added.

