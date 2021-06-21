New charges filed against 2 arrested in alleged entering auto spree in Dawson

Authorities have filed multiple new felony warrants against a man and woman who were arrested last week after a string of entering auto thefts in south Dawson County.

Sabrina Bronson, 22, of Cumming, and Brandon Strickland, 20, of Gainesville, have each been charged with 16 counts of theft entering auto.

Sabrina Bronson In addition to those charges, Bronson has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects. Strickland has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug-related objects.

According to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson, investigators now believe that Bronson and Strickland entered over 32 vehicles in subdivisions along Hwy. 9 South and Dawson Forest Road.

“Investigators are working on the known reported thefts at this time and will be following up with the other victims who may not yet realize that their vehicles had been entered,” Johnson said in an email to the DCN. “There are a lot of items that are being sorted through with efforts to identify each victim and get Brandon Strickland the items returned.”



