Oakwood man indicted on seven counts tied to alleged home invasion in Forsyth

A suspect has been indicted on seven counts by the Forsyth County Superior Court in connection with an alleged home invasion earlier this year.
In July, Christopher Wayne Acker, 38, of Oakwood, was charged with two counts of home invasion in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon tied to alleged invasion in February.
Per the indictment, Acker reportedly forcibly entered a home occupied by two victims, assaulted both with a firearm and “did unlawfully confine and detain [the victims] without legal authority.”
The indictment said Acker was first charged with felonies in 2014 for burglary in the second degree and theft by taking.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail’s website, Acker has been in jail since Feb. 8 and is being held on no bond.
In February, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said a “masked gunman” entered a home on Browns Bridge Road and demanded the victims inside open a safe, before naming Acker as the suspect a day later.
At the time, officials said the “preliminary investigation indicates the victims were targeted by the suspect who had knowledge of the home and contents inside the safe” and no one was injured in the incident.
"Violent crime has no place in Forsyth County," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement at the time. "This offender just found out just how hard it is to hide from FCSO. Huge Kudos to our Major Crimes Unit detectives.
“This repeat violent offender has multiple arrests, convictions and countless probation violation convictions in multiple jurisdictions. In addition, he is charged with multiple counts of drug possession and has pending charges for a false name to a law enforcement officer.
"Crime will rise to the level a community will tolerate it. I believe Forsyth County has little tolerance for criminality. I can assure you I have no tolerance for repeat violent offenders. Wrong place to try this, you will just end up in jail like this offender. Now to the criminal justice system to put the wheels in motion for prosecution and decisions by a jury of his peers."
According to coverage from the Gainesville Times, Acker was previously arrested in Hall County in 2019 after he and an accomplice allegedly stole lottery tickets from a McEver Road gas station.