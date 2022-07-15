Oakwood man indicted on seven counts tied to alleged home invasion in Forsyth

A suspect has been indicted on seven counts by the Forsyth County Superior Court in connection with an alleged home invasion earlier this year.

In July, Christopher Wayne Acker, 38, of Oakwood, was charged with two counts of home invasion in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon tied to alleged invasion in February.

Per the indictment, Acker reportedly forcibly entered a home occupied by two victims, assaulted both with a firearm and “did unlawfully confine and detain [the victims] without legal authority.”

The indictment said Acker was first charged with felonies in 2014 for burglary in the second degree and theft by taking.

According to information from the Forsyth County Jail’s website, Acker has been in jail since Feb. 8 and is being held on no bond.



