The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and certain employees have been named in a lawsuit claiming officers violated the rights of an underaged suspect dealing with mental health issues while detaining him.
Parents of teen allegedly shot by deputies file lawsuit against Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
Latest
-
Georgia Supreme Court upholds murder conviction for Forsyth County man
-
13-year-old shouts ‘gun’ on bus, now charged with reckless conduct
-
Update: Burglary suspect allegedly caught in the act indicted in Forsyth County
-
Investigators say teen smuggled assault rifle into Apalachee High School in backpack before shooting