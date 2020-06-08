Protests brings renewed public interest in death of Tamla Horsford

A Florida attorney said there is a “strong possibility” that the death of Tamla Horsford, a black Forsyth County woman and mother of six who died during a largely all-white adult overnight party in 2018, is a homicide.

In a letter sent to Horsford’s husband, Leander, on June 5, attorney Ralph E. Fernandez said his office had reviewed the case and found conflicting witness statements, a tampered crime scene, mishandled evidence and “unheard of” absence of autopsy photos.

In addition, Fernandez said Horsford’s injuries were “consistent” with being in a physical struggle.

“The truth never had a chance here,” Fernandez wrote.

Horsford’s death on Nov. 4, 2018, was the subject of intense national interest.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reports, the 40-year-old arrived at a North Forsyth home around 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018, to attend an overnight birthday party with 11 others. They drank “heavily,” watched football and played Cards Against Humanity.