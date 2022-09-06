Roswell man sentenced for producing child pornography

According to the release, in June 2012, “Hunt saw a Facebook posting from a 13-year-old girl stating that she wanted to run away from her family’s home. Hunt knew that she was 13 years old, but he still agreed to pick her up. He took her to his apartment in Roswell and gave her alcohol, marijuana and opioids.”

Hunt allegedly engaged in sex acts with the girl, which he recorded, “many of them while she was impaired from drugs or alcohol,” according to the release.

“Hunt assaulted a vulnerable young girl by plying her with drugs and alcohol in order to sexually abuse her,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in the release. “Sexual predators use every opportunity, including leveraging social media platforms, to lure children into these kinds of exploitive situations. The experience of this victim and her family is the kind of nightmare scenario for unsuspecting parents that we encourage citizens to try to avoid through vigilant monitoring of their children’s social media activities.”

“Predators like Hunt have no place in civilized society. Their victims, in this case a 13-year-old girl, will likely never fully recover from the abuse they endured,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our warning to predators is that the FBI will go to great lengths to protect our most vulnerable citizens from those who seek to manipulate and do them harm.”

Hunt was first arrested in July 2012 after arranging with the victim’s father to drop her off at a restaurant. Unbeknownst to Hunt, the victim’s father notified police of the meeting, where Hunt was arrested.

He was charged with child molestation in Fulton County but fled the state after being released on bond.

Hunt was arrested in Las Vegas under a fake name in August 2019.