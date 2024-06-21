By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Screams of 80-year-old woman inside Lake Lanier camper leads to arrest in Forsyth County
06212024Gretchen P. Manley-Philyaw
Gretchen P. Manley-Philyaw
Shoal Creek campers heard the screams of an 80-year-old woman June 13, as EMS found her bedbound lying in urine, according to authorities.