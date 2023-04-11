By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Sheriff's Office asks for help tracking down suspected purse thief
Purse thefts BOLO
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, alert for a female suspect in recent thefts. Photo courtesy FCSO - photo by For the FCN

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public related to recent thefts at local stores.

The FCSO has released a Be on the Lookout, or BOLO, alert for a suspect asking for “help to identify a suspect in repeat thefts” in the county.

The suspect is described as a white woman with red hair and glasses who has been seen wearing a gray shirt, black jacket and blue surgical mask.

She is a suspect in a theft-by-taking case at the Publix store located at 5475 Bethelview Road on Wednesday, March 29. A customer reportedly had a purse stolen after leaving it unattended at the checkout line.

“The store employees recognized her and said that she usually carries a black backpack with her,” the alert said. “The female promptly checked out using cash and then left the store.”

Per the alert, the woman is also a suspect in a theft at “Marlo's Tavern in which a purse was stolen and credit cards were used at Target and Walmart on Market Place Blvd.”

The suspect is believed to drive a maroon Buick SUV, possibly an Enclave.

Anyone with information should contact FCSO Det. Moravec at 770-781-3087 or VCMoravec@forsythco.com