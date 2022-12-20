Sheriff’s Office: Be on lookout for gift-stealing ‘Grinches’

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are looking for information on “Grinches” tied to several burglaries in south Forsyth.

In a news release, FCSO officials advised residents to call 911 if they see suspicious or unrecognized people or cars “slow rolling” through neighborhoods and said the burglaries were “following a somewhat unusual trend” of going to homes during evening hours.

“Many of the burglaries we have seen have been committed at unoccupied homes from 5-10 p.m., when we typically do not see residential burglaries,” the release said. “The suspects are parking in adjacent areas, sometimes adjoining subdivisions, and traveling through back yards and wooded areas to arrive at the houses they have burglarized.”