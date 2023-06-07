Smothered and uncovered: Cumming Police searching for info on alleged flasher at Waffle House The Cumming Police Department posted this BOLO alert on its Facebook page seeking more information in an alleged indecent exposure case at a local Waffle House. Photo courtesy of Cumming P.D. - photo by For the FCN Some patrons recently found out that you never know what you might see at a Waffle House. Latest Suspect indicted on serious injury, DUI counts in 2021 crash Trio indicted after alleged breaking into vehicle, using stolen cards Legal fates decided for remaining defendants in armed robbery case linked to Hannah Bender murder Suspect indicted for alleged assault, firing handgun on road