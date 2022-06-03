2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after "substantial" fight, gunfire in Cumming

A man was recently arrested after a family fight allegedly led to shots being fired at a home in the city of Cumming.
Calvin Bruce Garland Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, June 1, and, as of press time, is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond on charges of felony aggravated assault with a gun.
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said on Thursday that the incident was still under investigation and that detectives have not been able to interview two of the people involved because they are still hospitalized.
Cumming police officers responded to 312 Kelly Mill Road at about 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, according to Marsh, who said a “substantial fight” had taken place, and that one shot was fired just before officers arrived.
Marsh said the initial call was for unknown trouble with shots fired, which brought both the Cumming Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to the scene. Authorities arrived to find a man and woman in a car in the front yard, one son outside the house, and a second son, Garland, retreating inside the home.
According to investigators, the incident began with Garland fighting his father. They said he allegedly began attacking the father with a baseball bat, leading the wife and another son to join the fray to defend the father.
"At that point, there was a substantial fight going on inside the home," Marsh said.
According to authorities, the husband and wife decided to leave the premises and as they were leaving Garland allegedly stepped outside with a shotgun and fired one shot at the car, striking a front fender. After the shot was fired, Garland went back inside the house, which was when authorities arrived.
Police called for an ambulance and began providing first aid for the son and father who were outside. Garland refused to come outside, leading officers to believe they had an armed suspect in the house.
Officials closed Kelly Mill Road and were in the initial stages of setting up a command post when a man walked up to a deputy directing traffic on Kelly Mill Road. He told the officer that he was involved in the incident and also needed first aid.
Officers determined that the suspect they thought was barricaded inside the house, now identified as Garland, had left through a back door and was the person who walked up to the deputy and asked for assistance.
The other son and the father were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where they remain hospitalized.