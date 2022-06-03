2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after "substantial" fight, gunfire in Cumming

A man was recently arrested after a family fight allegedly led to shots being fired at a home in the city of Cumming.

Calvin Bruce Garland Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, June 1, and, as of press time, is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond on charges of felony aggravated assault with a gun.

Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said on Thursday that the incident was still under investigation and that detectives have not been able to interview two of the people involved because they are still hospitalized.



Cumming police officers responded to 312 Kelly Mill Road at about 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, according to Marsh, who said a “substantial fight” had taken place, and that one shot was fired just before officers arrived.



Marsh said the initial call was for unknown trouble with shots fired, which brought both the Cumming Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to the scene. Authorities arrived to find a man and woman in a car in the front yard, one son outside the house, and a second son, Garland, retreating inside the home.



According to investigators, the incident began with Garland fighting his father. They said he allegedly began attacking the father with a baseball bat, leading the wife and another son to join the fray to defend the father.



