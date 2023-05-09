Suspect arrested on burglary charge, allegedly stole firearms, credit cards from home

A Forsyth County man has been arrested after being accused of breaking into a home and stealing firearms and financial cards.
Joshua Patrick Douthit, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, May 2 and faces charges of felony burglary- first-degree forced entrance of a residence, felony fraud- financial card theft, identity fraud and criminal trespass counts. He is being held on a $31,980 bond as of press time.
According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Douthit was named as the suspect after a home off Antioch Road was broken into in early March.
On Thursday, March 9, one of the home’s occupants said he had noticed “some strange things were happening with three of his credit card accounts” while he was out of town the previous week.
The victim told police when he got home, he noticed several items missing, including a money clip with four credit cards, $1,000 cash and other cards, a passport and multiple firearms, including a .22 pistol, anAR-15 rifle and a 12-guage shotgun.
The responding officer was able to take fingerprints from a doorknob. A neighbor said while the occupant was out of town, he observed a suspicious vehicle parked outside the residence.
The victim’s brother, who also lives at the home, said he did not know what had happened to the items but said that Douthit, who had been to the home before, was a likely suspect.
The brother said he attends meetings with Douthit, who “had sent him text messages in the time frame of the thefts specifically asking when [the victim] would be at his home” and knew the victim “was out of town for an extended time and would have been aware no one would be at the residence.”
The brother said he had also noticed similar charges on his own stolen card.