Suspect arrested for murder in father’s stabbing in Forsyth County

A suspect was arrested in north Georgia over the weekend after the alleged fatal stabbing of his father and the serious wounding of his mother in Forsyth County.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Catlin Tyler Boswell, 36, of Chatsworth, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of his father, John Boswell, 65.

Deputies responded to the stabbing on Cambria Court on Sunday, Jan. 8. A female victim, identified as the suspect’s mother, was also stabbed and was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth, the fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement. “The ability to take this offender into custody in less than two hours was a direct result of incredible work by our Uniform Patrol Division and the talented work of our Major Crimes and Crime Scene units.

“Without the professional and rapid work by our 911 center colleagues and the Forsyth Fire and EMS, we could be dealing with another victim lost and the suspect still being on the run. Kudos to the teamwork displayed.”