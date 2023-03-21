Suspect arrested on two counts of assault with gun

A man was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a gun at north Forsyth County home over the weekend.

According to Forsyth County Jail records, Bruce Douglas Knox, 26, of Forsyth County, was arrested on Saturday, March 18. He is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a gun and is being held on no bond.

In an incident report, the responding officer said authorities were called to a home on Breeze Bay Road at about 4 a.m., where deputies applied a tourniquet to a gunshot victim before fire and emergency medical service officials arrived.

The officer reported the victim, who was reportedly in a relationship with Knox, “became combative to a point where paramedics had to sedate her in order to treat her injuries and transport her to the hospital.”

The officer then reported speaking with Knox, who he said gave conflicting accounts of the injury.

“Originally, he told dispatch that she had accidentally shot herself in the arm attempting to shoot coyotes off the back porch,” the officer wrote. “When he was asked on scene after the fact what happened he said [the victim] attempted to get the gun out of the nightstand and accidentally shot herself with it.”