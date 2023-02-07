Suspect booked after gym thefts

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a pair of thefts from two locations of the same gym franchise.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Jakaree Tobias-Ke`Shaun Cofer, 21, of Atlanta was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and is being held on more than $66,000 in bond, tied to a pair of alleged thefts in 2021.
Per jail records, he is charged with three counts of felony second-degree non-forced, non-residence burglary, four counts of felony fraud: transaction card theft, four counts of felony fraud: fraudulent use of transaction card, three counts of felony fraud: fraudulent receipt of goods or services, two felony counts of felony financial identity fraud and three counts of theft: entering an automobile.
Jail records indicate that Cofer also faces counts in Cobb and Fulton counties and the city of Milton.
According to two incident reports from Nov. 10, 2021, Cofer was named a suspect in thefts that occurred at two locations of Onelife Fitness.
In the first report, which details an incident from the Windermere Parkway location, the responding officer said a victim reported their car keys were missing from their locker and it appeared the vehicle had “been rummaged through and there was $11 cash missing.”
Security cameras reportedly showed the suspect walk through the lobby to the locker room, then, after “several minutes” the suspect walked out through the gym and front door to the suspect’s car.
After looking up the victim’s information, a manager on the scene reportedly told the officer the victim’s card was used to access the business’s Post Road location.
In a second report, another officer said officers responded to the Post Road location and an employee recognized the suspect from the photo and “remembered him coming inside, asking an obscure question, and then going into the gym area.”
Another employee said a gym member said they had a bag stolen and did not initially want to file a police report. The victim reportedly approached police after finding their vehicle had been broken into.
Along with a $250 Lululemon duffle bag and car keys being stolen from the gym, the suspect reported that a Black iPad Pro with a black keyboard case valued at about $1,200, a gray/black TUMI backpack valued at $475, a brown Coach card holder valued at $75, $60 in cash, various credit and debit cards and a driver’s license was stolen from the vehicle.
The officer reported that as the victim was explaining the car and gym thefts, they received a phone alert that two transactions – one for $410.88 and the other for $821.76 – were reported on one of the cards at Walmart on Atlanta Highway.
Court records indicate that Cofer faced similar charges in Gwinnett County between the arrest and being booked in the local jail.