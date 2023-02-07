Suspect booked after gym thefts

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a pair of thefts from two locations of the same gym franchise.

According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Jakaree Tobias-Ke`Shaun Cofer, 21, of Atlanta was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and is being held on more than $66,000 in bond, tied to a pair of alleged thefts in 2021.

Per jail records, he is charged with three counts of felony second-degree non-forced, non-residence burglary, four counts of felony fraud: transaction card theft, four counts of felony fraud: fraudulent use of transaction card, three counts of felony fraud: fraudulent receipt of goods or services, two felony counts of felony financial identity fraud and three counts of theft: entering an automobile.