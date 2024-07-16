A suspect has been indicted on 11 charges after allegedly taking funds from an elderly family member last year.
Suspect charged with fleecing elderly relative out of more than $7,000
Latest
-
9th suspect indicted in sting operation of men allegedly targeting children online
-
Two suspects indicted for allegedly stealing mailed checks worth more than $25,000 from Forsyth County businesses
-
Two dogs were found dead in an abandoned van. The Sheriff’s Office launched a cross-country investigation to track down the suspect
-
Rape suspect also accused of attempting to pay for victim’s murder