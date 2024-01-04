A New York man was recently arrested after an alleged theft of more than $550,000 from a south Forsyth County home.
Suspect in custody charged in $500,000 jewelry theft at Forsyth County home
Latest
-
Do you recognize this man accused of trying to rob a Forsyth County bank?
-
Forsyth County transgender woman fired from AT&T suing for $3 million for alleged gender discrimination
-
Man charged with false imprisonment, assault at Forsyth County home
-
Three suspects indicted after auto thefts at Forsyth County park