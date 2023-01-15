Suspect indicted after allegedly offering minors cigarettes for sex

A suspect has been indicted on six counts after reportedly offering minors cigarettes for sex.

In January, Dominick John Vanwagner, of Duluth, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on two counts each of criminal attempt to commit statutory rape, criminal attempt to commit child molestation and pandering after reportedly offering “cigarettes in exchange for being able to have sex with” two victims under 16 years old.

According to the indictment, Vanwagner reportedly offered to exchange cigarettes for “being able to touch the buttocks of and have sex with” both victims and offered another person – the boyfriend of one victim and friend of the other – cigarettes in exchange for having sex with the victims, which the indictment described as an attempt to solicit “an act of prostitution.”

The incident reportedly occurred at The Collection, a popular outdoor mall in south Forsyth, in March 2019.