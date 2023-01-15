Suspect indicted after allegedly offering minors cigarettes for sex

A suspect has been indicted on six counts after reportedly offering minors cigarettes for sex.
In January, Dominick John Vanwagner, of Duluth, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on two counts each of criminal attempt to commit statutory rape, criminal attempt to commit child molestation and pandering after reportedly offering “cigarettes in exchange for being able to have sex with” two victims under 16 years old.
According to the indictment, Vanwagner reportedly offered to exchange cigarettes for “being able to touch the buttocks of and have sex with” both victims and offered another person – the boyfriend of one victim and friend of the other – cigarettes in exchange for having sex with the victims, which the indictment described as an attempt to solicit “an act of prostitution.”
The incident reportedly occurred at The Collection, a popular outdoor mall in south Forsyth, in March 2019.
At the time of the arrest, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said a group of juveniles reported that they were walking around the outdoor mall when a male approached them. Indictment documents allege that Vanwagner offered two girls under the age of 16 cigarettes “in exchange for being able to touch the buttocks of and have sex with” the girls.
After the juveniles left the suspect and the area, Rainwater said that they later encountered the suspect again when he allegedly approached them as they exited The Collection’s public restrooms.
In July 2019, Vanwagner was indicted by the Superior Court on multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to commit child molestation and criminal attempt to commit statutory rape tied to the same victims and incident.
That case is still open, and a calendar call is scheduled for February.
Court records also show that Vanwagner pleaded guilty in February 2021 to a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery in Fulton County after being accused of slapping the buttocks of a victim without their consent in May 2019.