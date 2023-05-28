Suspect indicted for alleged assault, firing handgun on road

A suspect was recently indicted on seven counts, including allegedly assaulting a family member and firing a gun on a Forsyth County Road.
Reece Jamison Hollis, 23, of Forsyth County, was indicted in May on one count each of family violence aggravated assault, family violence battery, discharge of a weapon on a public highway and reckless conduct and three charges of theft by taking tied to an arrest in October 2022.
Hollis allegedly attacked his mother and stole her vehicle, valued at more than $25,000, and her purse, cell phone and cash, worth more than $1,300, before firing a stolen handgun at another vehicle while driving on Dr. Bramblett Road, according to the indictment.
According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect’s mother reported that “as soon as she opened the front door, she only said a few words, and Reece began to strike her” before he “pushed her to the ground where Reece began to kick and punch her more” and “was choking her so hard, that he was collapsing her airway, causing her to lose consciousness.”
The responding officer noted several injuries on the victim, “including some that matches her statement of being choked.”
Hollis reportedly then stole her vehicle, which he was not allowed to drive, and other possessions. Hollis also reportedly stole a firearm from his father who was at a different home. The father did not want to press charges.
“Afterwards a call had come out of a road rage incident where the driver had fired several shots into the air from the vehicle,” the incident report said. “The description of the suspect and vehicle of this incident matched the Silver Toyota Highlander that was stolen.”
Hollis is currently being held at the Forsyth County Jail.