Suspect indicted for alleged assault, firing handgun on road

A suspect was recently indicted on seven counts, including allegedly assaulting a family member and firing a gun on a Forsyth County Road.

Reece Jamison Hollis, 23, of Forsyth County, was indicted in May on one count each of family violence aggravated assault, family violence battery, discharge of a weapon on a public highway and reckless conduct and three charges of theft by taking tied to an arrest in October 2022.

Hollis allegedly attacked his mother and stole her vehicle, valued at more than $25,000, and her purse, cell phone and cash, worth more than $1,300, before firing a stolen handgun at another vehicle while driving on Dr. Bramblett Road, according to the indictment.