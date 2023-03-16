Suspect indicted on burglary, stalking charges

A Forsyth County man has been indicted on four counts tied to an incident in January.

In March, Shane Chadwick Blackwell, 30, of north Forsyth County, was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on one count of burglary in the first degree, one count of aggravated stalking, one count of aggravated assault- family violence and one count of battery- family violence in connection with the incident.

Blackwell was arrested on Jan. 24 and is being held on no bond, according to information from the Forsyth County Jail.

A January incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office states that a victim told officers Blackwell had entered her residence off Hwy. 53 in north Forsyth on Sunday, Jan. 22 while she was at work and was sitting in the home’s bedroom when she arrived.

The victim reportedly told the officer that Blackwell asked, “why she kept trying to have him arrested,” in reference to a temporary protective order against him that had been requested.