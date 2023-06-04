A suspect has been indicted on more than a dozen charges tied to a 2021 crash on Ga. 400 that left a victim injured.
Suspect indicted on serious injury, DUI counts in 2021 crash
Latest
-
Trio indicted after alleged breaking into vehicle, using stolen cards
-
Legal fates decided for remaining defendants in armed robbery case linked to Hannah Bender murder
-
Suspect indicted for alleged assault, firing handgun on road
-
'People ruin people' - Former Forsyth County firefighter sentenced following week-plus-long child abuse trial