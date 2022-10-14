Suspect indicted for south Forsyth double homicide

Escalante-Alarcon faces two counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, three counts of family violence aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree home invasion, two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of aggravated battery and one count of first-degree cruelty to children.

The murder charges include a malice murder and two felony murder charges for each victim, and the felony charges come from the murders allegedly happening during an aggravated assault and “while in the commission of the offense of home invasion.”

According to the indictment, along with the murder victims, assault victims in the incident included the homeowner, Escalante-Alarcon’s juvenile child, the mother of the child and four other children under 18, including one who was shot in the foot.

Three of the charges – one count each of first-degree burglary, first-degree home invasion and family violence aggravated assault – came from an incident on Feb. 11, when Escalante-Alarcon allegedly entered the same home without authority and committed assault against his child’s mother.

The crimes allegedly happened at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, March 10. At a home on Tidwell Circle in southwestern Forsyth.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at the time that Escalante-Alarcon, who was considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Norcross at about 6 p.m. on Friday, March 11. There were no injuries during the arrest.

In a Facebook post at the time, FCSO officials said the suspect was caught with help from Forsyth's SWAT Team and detectives, the Roswell Police Department and North Fulton SWAT.