Suwanee man charged with murder in teen’s overdose death

A Suwanee man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly selling a Forsyth County teen a drug that killed her.
Kai Hudson Bakarich, 19, of Suwanee, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15 and charged with murder of a non-family member with other weapon of the death of Kaylee Boxer, 18, who died of a drug overdose in November 2021.
“On November 4, 2021, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into the death of Kaylee Boxer, an 18-year-old female that died after ingesting a lethal amount of fentanyl,” FCSO officials said in a statement.
“After a lengthy investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and the [Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Forsyth] Drug Task Force, Kai Bakarich was identified as the dealer that sold the illicit drugs to Kaylee. An arrest warrant has been secured for the arrest of Kai Bakarich for the murder of Kaylee Boxer.”
Bakarich is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail.