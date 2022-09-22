SWAT arrests son wanted in connection with father's “foul play” death in Panama City

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed a man was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22, tied to a “foul play” death in Florida.
According to officials with the Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Davis was arrested by the SWAT team in Forsyth County on Thursday and is being held for another jurisdiction. Davis was arrested without incident, officials said.
FCSO officials said the arrested occurred in the Woodberry subdivision in north Forsyth and the SWAT team was used due to the nature of the crime.
According to information from the Bay County Florida Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at about 8 a.m. on Thursday and found Julian Clifton Davis Jr., the suspect's father, deceased with a gunshot wound.
Officials said “evidence indicated Davis was a victim of foul play and the gunshot was not self-inflicted” in Panama City Beach and a homicide investigation was launched.
The release also said a suspect had been identified and was likely heading to Georgia.
“A person of interest has been identified,” the release said. “Investigators believe the person has fled the state. There is no danger to the community from this suspect. Investigators are enroute to Georgia and are working with authorities in that state.”
