Teacher with special needs program arrested on child cruelty charge, allegedly struck student in the face

A local teacher for a special needs education program was arrested on Tuesday after an alleged altercation with a student.

According to Forsyth County Jail records, Felicita G. Herrington, 56, of Cumming, was arrested on charges of second-degree cruelty to children.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Herrington was arrested after reportedly striking a student at the FUTURES Program’s Forsyth Center, located at 136 Elm St., on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The source, who did not wish to be named, said the student was struck in the face in front of other students, and Harrington was arrested at the school.