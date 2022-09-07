Teacher with special needs program arrested on child cruelty charge, allegedly struck student in the face

A local teacher for a special needs education program was arrested on Tuesday after an alleged altercation with a student.
According to Forsyth County Jail records, Felicita G. Herrington, 56, of Cumming, was arrested on charges of second-degree cruelty to children.
According to a source familiar with the situation, Herrington was arrested after reportedly striking a student at the FUTURES Program’s Forsyth Center, located at 136 Elm St., on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The source, who did not wish to be named, said the student was struck in the face in front of other students, and Harrington was arrested at the school.
When asked to confirm the arrest occurred at the building, Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo only said the FUTURES Program uses a Forsyth County Schools building but is not part of the school district.
Herrington is being held on $11,130 bond.
Second-degree cruelty to children occurs when “any person commits the offense of cruelty to children in the second degree when such person with criminal negligence causes a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain,” according to state law.
According to the program’s website, The FUTURES Program is part of the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Supports and provides services for students with disabilities ages 5-21.
