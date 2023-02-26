Teen charged with rape, incest

A teenage suspect was recently arrested on a rape charge, and several other suspects have been indicted on sex crime charges.
According to inmate information from the Forsyth County Jail, Oliver Calleja-Onofre, 17, of Roswell, is being held without bond after being arrested on Friday, Feb. 17 and charged with felony strong-arm rape, felony sexual battery against a child under 16 and felony incest.
No other details are available as of press time, and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office denied a request for an incident report on the arrest.
Several other suspects were indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on sex crime charges.
Christopher Trent Cook, 28, was indicted on one count of aggravated child molestation and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree tied to offenses that reportedly occurred between September 2020 and September 2021.
Cook was arrested in January and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail.
All three involve the same victim, who was listed as “a child under the age of 16 years,” who the suspect allegedly blindfolded and struck during the crimes.
Justin Eugene Ooten, 30, was also indicted in February on one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of child molestation all involving the same victim, who was under 16, in June 2021.
Ooten was arrested in December and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.
Justin Eugene Ooten, 30, was also indicted in February on one count of aggravated child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of child molestation all involving the same victim, who was under 16, in June 2021.
Ooten was arrested in December and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.