Teen charged with rape, incest

A teenage suspect was recently arrested on a rape charge, and several other suspects have been indicted on sex crime charges.

According to inmate information from the Forsyth County Jail, Oliver Calleja-Onofre, 17, of Roswell, is being held without bond after being arrested on Friday, Feb. 17 and charged with felony strong-arm rape, felony sexual battery against a child under 16 and felony incest.

No other details are available as of press time, and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office denied a request for an incident report on the arrest.